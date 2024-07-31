Open Menu

“Deeply Shocked By Timing”: Pakistan Condemns Assassination Of Ismail Haniyeh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 31, 2024 | 02:40 PM

“Deeply shocked by timing”: Pakistan condemns assassination of Ismail Haniyeh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Pakistan on Wednesday condemned the assassination of the chief of Hamas Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, expressing serious concern over the growing Israeli adventurism in the region.

“We are deeply shocked by the timing of this reckless act, coinciding with the inauguration of the President of Iran, an event attended by several foreign dignitaries, including the Deputy Prime Minister of Pakistan,” according to a Foreign Office press release.

Extending condolences to his family and the people of Palestine, the Foreign Office spokesperson reiterated that Pakistan condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations including extrajudicial and extraterritorial killings, irrespective of the motives.

“Pakistan views with serious concern the growing Israeli adventurism in the region. Its latest acts constitute a dangerous escalation in an already volatile region and undermine efforts for peace,” the spokesperson added.

