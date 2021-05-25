Deer give birth to four calves at Peshawar Zoo

The Peshawar Zoo the other day had a beautiful addition as three deer of different species gave birth to four healthy calves in a single day, Zoo Administrator, Dr Abdul Qadir told media on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The Peshawar Zoo the other day had a beautiful addition as three deer of different species gave birth to four healthy calves in a single day, Zoo Administrator, Dr Abdul Qadir told media on Tuesday.

A hog deer, grey coral deer and yellow deer gave birth to four calves at the zoo adding beauty to space reserved for the deer species, he said adding scores of people along with their children were visiting the facility to see the four newborn deer babies.

The Peshawar Zoo had a hard time with the deaths of some animals in the past but now the situation was on the way to normalization and animals were prospering, he said.

The four newborn babies of deer were in healthy condition and being cared for with complete heed. The numbers of animals at the zoo were on the rise, he added.