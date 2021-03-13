Deer Safari Park inaugurated at Changa Manga

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :A Deer Safari Wildlife Park at Changa Manga Forest was inaugurated here on Saturday.

Provincial Minister for Wildlife and Fisheries, Syed Samsam Bukhari and Provincial Minister for Communications and Works, Sardar Muhammad Asif Nakai jointly inaugurated the public park.

Speaking on the occasion, Samsan Bukhari said that wildlife was the beauty of the forest, adding that this was a dedicated place where wildlife could live freely.

He said that the Changa Manga forest was one of the largest forests in the country which was a pride for the country.

Later, both the provincial ministers launched a tree planting campaign in Deer Safari Wildlife Park.