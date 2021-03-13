UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deer Safari Park Inaugurated At Changa Manga

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 09:24 PM

Deer Safari Park inaugurated at Changa Manga

A Deer Safari Wildlife Park at Changa Manga Forest was inaugurated here on Saturday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :A Deer Safari Wildlife Park at Changa Manga Forest was inaugurated here on Saturday.

Provincial Minister for Wildlife and Fisheries, Syed Samsam Bukhari and Provincial Minister for Communications and Works, Sardar Muhammad Asif Nakai jointly inaugurated the public park.

Speaking on the occasion, Samsan Bukhari said that wildlife was the beauty of the forest, adding that this was a dedicated place where wildlife could live freely.

He said that the Changa Manga forest was one of the largest forests in the country which was a pride for the country.

Later, both the provincial ministers launched a tree planting campaign in Deer Safari Wildlife Park.

Related Topics

Manga

Recent Stories

Prediction about Pakistan’s Senate Election that ..

18 minutes ago

England's Rashid ready to open bowling again

2 minutes ago

Nearly 100 People Detained During New Protest in U ..

2 minutes ago

Palace's Zaha becomes first Premier League player ..

2 minutes ago

PTI organizes rally to celebrate success in Senate ..

7 minutes ago

Ancient Christian ruins discovered in Egypt

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.