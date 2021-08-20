MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Antlers of deer can be used in grinding form for medicines to treat bone related diseases, disclosed Dr Chen Yali during a webinar held at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA).

Speaking as guest speaker, he informed that they were manufacturing medicine by antlers after testing it on rodents.

The academician stated that the medicine would be sent to Pakistan after its final trials in New Zealand.

He said that he had been working on antlers of deer for the last twenty-five years, adding that the medicine would be useful for patients with bones problems.

MNSU VC Dr Asif Ali stated that the varsity had recently set up a veterinary hospital to cure animals free of charge.

South Punjab is known for its animals and the varsity had established the hospital for research on them and their treatment.

Chairman of Veterinary Department Dr Asif Raza extended vote of thanks to the participants.