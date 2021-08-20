UrduPoint.com

Deer's Antlers Can Be Utilized In Treating Bones Diseases: Dr Chen

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 07:10 PM

Deer's antlers can be utilized in treating bones diseases: Dr Chen

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Antlers of deer can be used in grinding form for medicines to treat bone related diseases, disclosed Dr Chen Yali during a webinar held at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA).

Speaking as guest speaker, he informed that they were manufacturing medicine by antlers after testing it on rodents.

The academician stated that the medicine would be sent to Pakistan after its final trials in New Zealand.

He said that he had been working on antlers of deer for the last twenty-five years, adding that the medicine would be useful for patients with bones problems.

MNSU VC Dr Asif Ali stated that the varsity had recently set up a veterinary hospital to cure animals free of charge.

South Punjab is known for its animals and the varsity had established the hospital for research on them and their treatment.

Chairman of Veterinary Department Dr Asif Raza extended vote of thanks to the participants.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Punjab Vote Agriculture Cure New Zealand

Recent Stories

56,131 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

56,131 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

3 hours ago
 Scarlett Johansson gives birth to a baby boy

Scarlett Johansson gives birth to a baby boy

4 hours ago
 Shaniera Akram’s message for ‘good men’ trig ..

Shaniera Akram’s message for ‘good men’ triggers a new debate

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone renews support f ..

Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone renews support for entrepreneurs

4 hours ago
 UAE affirms commitment to advancing technologies f ..

UAE affirms commitment to advancing technologies for peace and security at UN

4 hours ago
 UAE announces 1,070 new COVID-19 cases, 1,619 reco ..

UAE announces 1,070 new COVID-19 cases, 1,619 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.