Defamation campaign against Sehgal deplored

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th February, 2020) President and Members of Executive Council of Veterans of Pakistan (VOP) condemn the vilification campaign launched on social media by certain elements against Ikram Sehgal.

One of the founding members of VOP (formerly PESA) Ikram Sehgal is considered as good a patriot and valiant son of Pakistan as any other serving or ex-servicemen.Whatever he has done during the last two decades in service of the people upholding the name of Pakistan is on record.

Providing free of cost armed security guards at more than 100 churches in Pakistan since 2013 on behalf of VOP, without making any personal publicity has earned worldwide praise for Pakistan.