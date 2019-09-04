UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Defamation Case Against Najam Sethi Adjourned Till September 28

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 05:13 PM

Defamation case against Najam Sethi adjourned till September 28

An Additional District and Sessions Judge Islamabad on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a defamation case filed by Prime Minister Imran Khan against anchorperson Najam Sethi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :An Additional District and Sessions Judge Islamabad on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a defamation case filed by Prime Minister Imran Khan against anchorperson Najam Sethi.

The ASJ Muhammad Ali Warriach resumed the hearing whereas the counsel Munir Bhatti on behalf of Najam Sethi submitted the power of attorney in the case.

Munir Bhatti sought time from the court for submission of reply of the lawsuit filed against his client.

He disclosed before the court that Najam Sethi was abroad due to wedding of his daughter and will return on September 29.

Plaintiff 's counsel opposed for giving such a long time to reply adding that such practice was aimed at wasting court's time.

The defense counsel pleaded that it was not a criminal case and Sethi had to attend daughter's wedding and sought more time for reply.

The court accepted the request and adjourned the hearing till September 28.

It is worth mentioning that Prime Minister Imran Khan had filed a defamation case against anchorperson Najam Sethi, seeking damages worth Rs10 billion for making "defamatory" and "slanderous" claims about his personal life in a show on a private news channel.The petition was filed through counsel Dr Babar Awan in Islamabad district court.

Related Topics

Hearing Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Najam Sethi Babar Awan Marriage Muhammad Ali September Criminals From Billion Court

Recent Stories

Pound extends recovery amid Brexit drama

2 minutes ago

Asian Cycling Confederation felicitates Azhar Shah ..

8 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan decides to withdraw GIDC ..

8 minutes ago

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 435.05 poi ..

8 minutes ago

Hearing on rental power case adjourned till Oct 3

9 minutes ago

Russian Lawmaker Kosachev to Meet With US Senator ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.