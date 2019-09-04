Defamation case against Najam Sethi adjourned till September 28

An Additional District and Sessions Judge Islamabad on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a defamation case filed by Prime Minister Imran Khan against anchorperson Najam Sethi

The ASJ Muhammad Ali Warriach resumed the hearing whereas the counsel Munir Bhatti on behalf of Najam Sethi submitted the power of attorney in the case.

Munir Bhatti sought time from the court for submission of reply of the lawsuit filed against his client.

He disclosed before the court that Najam Sethi was abroad due to wedding of his daughter and will return on September 29.

Plaintiff 's counsel opposed for giving such a long time to reply adding that such practice was aimed at wasting court's time.

The defense counsel pleaded that it was not a criminal case and Sethi had to attend daughter's wedding and sought more time for reply.

The court accepted the request and adjourned the hearing till September 28.

It is worth mentioning that Prime Minister Imran Khan had filed a defamation case against anchorperson Najam Sethi, seeking damages worth Rs10 billion for making "defamatory" and "slanderous" claims about his personal life in a show on a private news channel.The petition was filed through counsel Dr Babar Awan in Islamabad district court.