Defamation law is not against any journalist: Azma Bokhari

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that the law of defamation is not against any journalist, it is against those who disrepute others respect by telling lies

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that the law of defamation is not against any journalist, it is against those who disrepute others respect by telling lies.

She said that all journalistic organizations should write down their concerns and give them to her by Sunday as their legitimate issues will be taken into account. She said that it is being said that freedom of expression is going to be banned as this is a black law but there is no such thing. This law is being brought so that people’s respect is not put at stake to earn Dollars and cheap fame. She said that the need to introduce defamation law arose because in the old defamation law no case could go beyond a notice.

She said that the police will have no role in this law, adding that a High Court Judge will be given the status of a tribunal, the Judge will have to hear only 2 cases a day and the cases will be completed in 180 days.

She further said, "We do not want to use this law for politics and we do not want to disrepute people.

There are many news aired in our country which are not published in foreign countries because the laws are strong there." A working journalist will have no problem with this law, she said and added that a person who would lie under the guise of a journalist with a specific agenda will face problem with this law. This is the law of the common citizen so that no one can be blackmailed. She said that freedom of expression can neither be restricted nor any one will be allowed to commit wrongdoing.

She said that social media will have to run within the parameters of decency and civilisation. "My father and sisters were accused, I will bring the first defamation case myself," she said. Some people say that Azma Bokhari speaks a lot against PTI, such tactics are being used to put her under pressure, she said and added that everyone should know that Azma Bokhari is not going to come under anyone's pressure.