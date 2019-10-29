LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :A sessions court on Tuesday recorded statement of singer Meesha Shafi's mother in a defamation suit filed by actor Ali Zafar against the singer.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Amjad Ali Shah conducted the proceedings wherein Meesha's mother, Saba Hameed, was cross-examined.

Saba Hameed stated that Meesha refused to work with Ali Zafar after being harassed, in response to a query by the Ali Zafar's counsel. She submitted that Meesha apprised her about the situation a few days ago before making a tweet in this regard.

She further submitted that she was aware of the women who were harassed by Ali Zafar but did not want to disclose their Names.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceeding till November 2 and summoned further witnesses including the singer Meesha Shafi.

Ali Zafar had filed Rs 1 billion defamation case under the Defamation Ordinance 2002, after being accused of harassment. He denied all allegations levelled against him in a tweet by Meesha Shafi.

In April 2018, Meesha Shafi had accused Zafar of harassing her on 'more than one occasion'.