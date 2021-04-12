UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Defaming Institutions Case: Court Extends Interim Bail Of Javed Latif Till 14th

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 10:55 PM

Defaming institutions case: Court extends interim bail of Javed Latif till 14th

A sessions court on Monday extended interim bail of PML-N MNA Javed Latif till April 14 in defaming state institutions case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :A sessions court on Monday extended interim bail of PML-N MNA Javed Latif till April 14 in defaming state institutions case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Wajid Minhas heard the pre-arrest bail petition filed by the MNA.

A counsel for the petitioner requested the court to grant a one-time exemption from personal appearance to his client and submitted a written application for the purpose. He stated that Javed Latif had isolated himself after feeling Coronavirus symptoms whereas his sample had been sent for the test.

However, a prosecutor opposed the request, saying that delaying tactics were being used.

At this, the court sought a report of Javed Latif's test and adjourned further hearing till April 14. The court observed that the petitioner should appear in person, on next hearing, if he tested negative for Coronavirus.

Township police had on March 20 registered a case against Mian Javed Latif for allegedly hurling insults at the state and its institutions.

The FIR had been registered on the complaint of one Jamil Saleem of B-1 Township, under Sections 120, 120B, 153, 153-A, 500 and 505(ixb) and 506PPC.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Lahore High Court had disposed of Javed Latif's plea for quashing the FIR, a few days ago.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore High Court Police Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz March April FIR From Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Protests erupt in different cities after detention ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates UAE leaders, peopl ..

1 hour ago

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, Moham ..

1 hour ago

Stolen assets of developing countries must be retu ..

1 hour ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates President, VP, ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, Moha ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.