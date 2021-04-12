Defaming institutions case: Court extends interim bail of Javed Latif till 14th

A sessions court on Monday extended interim bail of PML-N MNA Javed Latif till April 14 in defaming state institutions case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :A sessions court on Monday extended interim bail of PML-N MNA Javed Latif till April 14 in defaming state institutions case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Wajid Minhas heard the pre-arrest bail petition filed by the MNA.

A counsel for the petitioner requested the court to grant a one-time exemption from personal appearance to his client and submitted a written application for the purpose. He stated that Javed Latif had isolated himself after feeling Coronavirus symptoms whereas his sample had been sent for the test.

However, a prosecutor opposed the request, saying that delaying tactics were being used.

At this, the court sought a report of Javed Latif's test and adjourned further hearing till April 14. The court observed that the petitioner should appear in person, on next hearing, if he tested negative for Coronavirus.

Township police had on March 20 registered a case against Mian Javed Latif for allegedly hurling insults at the state and its institutions.

The FIR had been registered on the complaint of one Jamil Saleem of B-1 Township, under Sections 120, 120B, 153, 153-A, 500 and 505(ixb) and 506PPC.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Lahore High Court had disposed of Javed Latif's plea for quashing the FIR, a few days ago.