Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 05:00 PM

Defaming institutions case: Court extends Javed Latif's interim bail till April 27

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :A sessions court on Wednesday extended interim bail of PML-N MNA Javed Latif till April 27 in defaming state institutions case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Wajid Minhas heard the pre-arrest bail petition filed by the MNA.

A counsel for the petitioner, while presenting a medical report, submitted before the court that his client tested positive for coronavirus and he had isolated himself at home.

However, the court expressed some doubt over the report and ordered its verification while extending interim bail of Javed Latif till April 27.

Township police, on March 20, registered a case against Mian Javed Latif for allegedly hurling insults at the state and its institutions.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of one, Jamil Saleem of B-1 Township, under Sections 120, 120B, 153, 153-A, 500 and 505(ixb) and 506PPC.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Lahore High Court had disposed off Javed Latif's plea for quashing the FIR, a few days ago.

