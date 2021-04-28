UrduPoint.com
Defaming Institutions Case: Javed Latif Remanded In Police Custody For Five Days

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 05:21 PM

Defaming institutions case: Javed Latif remanded in police custody for five days

A local court on Wednesday handed over PML-N MNA Javed Latif to police on five days physical remand in defaming institutions case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :A local court on Wednesday handed over PML-N MNA Javed Latif to police on five days physical remand in defaming institutions case.

Earlier, the police produced Javed Latif before Judicial Magistrate Sabir Dar and requested for his physical remand for investigation purposes.

The judicial magistrate heard the arguments of prosecution and defence counsel and then reserved its verdict on remand plea.

Later, the court allowed the remand plea and handed over Javed Latif to police on five days physical remand.

The court directed police for producing the accused on expiry of remand term.

It is pertinent to mention here that Javed Latif was arrested on Tuesday ( April 27) after a sessions court dismissed his bail application in defaming state institutions case.

Township police had on March 20 registered a case against Mian Javed Latif for allegedly hurling insults at the state and its institutions in a talk show.

