Defaming state institutions common practice of Maryam Brigade: Sumsam Ali Bukhari

Provincial Information and Culture Minister Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari on Monday said that defaming state institutions was a common practice of 'Maryam Brigade' from day one

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Information and Culture Minister Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari on Monday said that defaming state institutions was a common practice of 'Maryam Brigade' from day one.

Maryam Nawaz uses inappropriate words for everyone including Prime Minister Imran Khan which was not compatible with her ideology.

The government has decided to conduct forensic test of the video being presented against the judge, he said and added that it was quite likely that the judge concerned may himself request the superior judiciary to conduct forensic test of the matter.

Addressing the press conference here at DGPR Office, Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari said that there was nothing special in the narrative of PML-N in which people can show any interest.

Question arises how come money is being transferred in the accounts of Faluda seller and Papar seller from the account of a single person. In fact, they are the real beneficiaries of playing this whole game, he alleged. Maryam's brothers and other absconders have turned Avenfield Apartment into an 'Absconders Camp'. Maryam Nawaz must have remembered her lie when she stated that she does not hold any property either in England or in Pakistan, he said.

The Minister further said that the press conference of Maryam Nawaz amounts to a conspiracy in order to put the judiciary under pressure. The fact of the matter is that Hudabia is the mother of all corruption cases, he alleged.

He further said that whatever Rana Sanaullah has been doing was an achievement of the whole cartel, adding that many disclosures would emerge out of Rana Sanaullah's case. He was the same Rana Sanaullah who got registered first FIR against the PML-N. Rana Sanaullah also spoke against the PPP, he observed. He has come to believe now that he cannot escape himself from accountability, he added.

Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari further said that a war of capturing throne was going on between Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shahbaz in PML-N. Shehbaz Sharif was looking all alone and helpless during the press conference of Maryam Nawaz.

He further said that it was our moral duty to present realities before the nation. PML-N leaders are toeing the line of Altaf Hussain.

To a question, he said that he is not in favor of stamping censorship on media however code of conduct of PEMRA was available regarding doing such a press conference.

In replying to another question, he said that many members of PML-N were offended with their leadership. They were not willing to remain slaves under Sharif Family. They were making contacts with the present government so as to find solution of their problems.

If the video presented by Maryam Nawaz proved to be tampered then all persons sitting on the stage would be held responsible, concluded Information Minister Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari.