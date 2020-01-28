UrduPoint.com
Default Status: Students Treat Greenbelt As Recreational Spot

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 04:19 PM

Default Status: Students treat greenbelt as recreational spot

The university students have been treating the sprawling greenbelt, adjacent to Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST), as sole recreational spot...apparently due to lack of amenities at the main campus

The green strip, stretching from main varsity building to the next van stop, gives a festive look in sunny days as many students are seen as 'groups', studying and relaxing at the site.

"The green space has been transformed into an open space by the students, which may violate specific environmental laws," said Raja Basharat, who usually travel on the road leading to Aabpara.

He said it seemed that no department had ever bothered to take action for installing a number of benches, setting up a parking lot and allowing vendors to use the greenbelt for commercial purpose.

He said the littering at the green belt was also an issue as there were no waste-bins to preserve the environment.

Registrar FUUAST Shah G Mohammad said the university was in the process of shifting to the newly-built campus in Chak Shahzad whereas the current building was a temporary and makeshift arrangement.

He informed that earlier students' motorbikes were not fully secure at the site for being parked along the road, so it was decided to have a proper parking point.

When contacted, an official in the CDA Environment Wing said the greenbelt if used for sitting purpose was permissible whereas parking of vehicles was not allowed. However, the department would initiate action against the violation after investigation, he added.

