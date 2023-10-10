Open Menu

Defaulter Attacks Mepco Team For Disconnecting Electricity Supply

Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Defaulter attacks Mepco team for disconnecting electricity supply

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) A team of Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) was allegedly tortured by a defaulter at Chak No 359/E.B, in tehsil Burewala.

According to official sources, two Mepco employees disconnected the electricity supply of defaulter Mansaf Ali, resident of 359/E.

B Burewala.

The defaulter along with his companion took the Mepco team hostage and also tortured them. The alleged outlaws forced them to leave the village.

SDO Mepco Muhammad Saleem applied with Gaggu Mandi Police Station, seeking strict action against the alleged outlaws.

Related Topics

Multan Electricity Police Station Company Burewala MEPCO

Recent Stories

Universal Health Insurance program being revamped: ..

Universal Health Insurance program being revamped: Nadeem

1 minute ago
 World Mental Health Day being observed today

World Mental Health Day being observed today

8 minutes ago
 UAE Council for Climate Action unveils UAE’s vis ..

UAE Council for Climate Action unveils UAE’s vision for carbon trading, pursue ..

22 minutes ago
 Dubai Assembly for Generative AI begins tomorrow

Dubai Assembly for Generative AI begins tomorrow

37 minutes ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka opt to bat first aga ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka opt to bat first against Pakistan today

2 hours ago
 Indian lawyer extols Zainab Abbas for her exit fro ..

Indian lawyer extols Zainab Abbas for her exit from India

2 hours ago
Mahira Khan shares glimpses from her joyful mehndi ..

Mahira Khan shares glimpses from her joyful mehndi night

3 hours ago
 Tarar assures protective bail for Nawaz Sharif upo ..

Tarar assures protective bail for Nawaz Sharif upon his return

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 08 Pakistan Vs. Sri L ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 08 Pakistan Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who ..

3 hours ago
 Burgundy Black: The Stylish Fusion of Luxury and V ..

Burgundy Black: The Stylish Fusion of Luxury and Versatility in the vivo Y27

3 hours ago
 Hamas official signals readiness for ceasefire tal ..

Hamas official signals readiness for ceasefire talks as death toll rises

4 hours ago
 Borouge signs agreement with NPCC to supply critic ..

Borouge signs agreement with NPCC to supply critical materials for energy projec ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan