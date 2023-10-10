Defaulter attacks Mepco team for disconnecting electricity supply

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) A team of Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) was allegedly tortured by a defaulter at Chak No 359/E.B, in tehsil Burewala.

According to official sources, two Mepco employees disconnected the electricity supply of defaulter Mansaf Ali, resident of 359/E.

B Burewala.

The defaulter along with his companion took the Mepco team hostage and also tortured them. The alleged outlaws forced them to leave the village.

SDO Mepco Muhammad Saleem applied with Gaggu Mandi Police Station, seeking strict action against the alleged outlaws.