Defaulter tortures Mepco official

A Mepco official was manhandled by a defaulter at the Zahir Pir subdivision, however, a case was registered against the defaulter

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) A Mepco official was manhandled by a defaulter at the Zahir Pir subdivision, however, a case was registered against the defaulter.

According to official sources, a Mepco official named Allah Dittah was removing the electricity meter of a defaulter namely Muhammad Farooq.

The defaulter along with his accomplices manhandled the Mepco official.

The official applied police concerned and a case was registered against the defaulter.

On Wednesday, 119 electricity pilferers were nabbed and cases were registered against 98 thieves.

Similarly, the thieves were fined Rs 6.7 million. The Mepco teams also caught nine tubewell consumers for pilfering electricity.