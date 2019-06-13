Defaulters could pay token tax without fine by Jun30

Excise & Taxation Department has warned defaulters of vehicular token tax to the dues without late fee by June 30, or else face legal action

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) -:Excise & Taxation Department has warned defaulters of vehicular token tax to the dues without late fee by June 30, or else face legal action.

After the deadline a vigorous campaign will be launched against token tax defaulters and 50 percent of total outstanding tax amount will be charged as fine, besides impounding of vehicle,the sources said.

He said that planning was complete to launch crackdown against token tax defaulters across the district from new fiscal year.