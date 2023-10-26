Defaulters of FDA City directed to clear arrears

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority Muhammad Asif has issued orders for serving final notices on defaulter allottees of the FDA City for clearance of arrears.

Presiding over a meeting here on Thursday, he said allotment of plots would be cancelled if the said allottees failed to clear the arrears after the final notices.

He directed the revenue department to speed up the recovery campaign and send progress reports to him on a daily basis.