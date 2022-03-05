Defaulters warned to pay pending revenue taxes

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :The district administration has asked the defaulters of revenue taxes to pay their pending dues at the earliest otherwise strict action would be initiated against them.

As per directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan, the officers concerned have speed up action against defaulters of revenue taxes. The officers started making announcements through the mosques and beating drums at the doors of defaulters asking them to pay their pending dues at the earliest.

Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Umair Mahmood said on Saturday that the deputy commissioner has given special task to officers concerned for recovery of pending dues from the defaulters.

He said that notices would be displayed at the residents of defaulters while cases would be registered against them and defaulters would also be arrested in the next phase.

He said that list of defaulters would also be provided to local media, however, he disclosed that various defaulters have paid their pending dues after announcements through their nearby mosques.