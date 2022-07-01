UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published July 01, 2022 | 08:25 PM

Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab Information Secretary Shehzad Saeed Cheema has said that PML-Q and the PTI will have to face defeat in the elections of chief minister and by-polls

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said that the nation knew the real culprits of the crisis in the largest province of the country.

He said that the PPP would not allow the trouble makers to target the province. He said that disruptors would face defeat onJuly 17 in the by-elections.

He cleared the PPP would follow the commitment of PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari.

