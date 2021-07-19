UrduPoint.com
Defeat Of PPP, PML-N Inevitable In AJK Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 12:00 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab government spokesperson Musarrat Jamshed Cheema has said that defeat of PPP and PML-N in Azad and Jammu Kashmir (AJK) elections is a writing on the wall.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, she said that people of Kashmir would reject both the parties because of their clumsy past.

She said that with the grace of Allah Almighty Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would usher in an era of progress and prosperity in Azad Kashmir after winning election.

Spokesperson said, "Maryam Safdar instead of claiming her father as braveperson should tell people that her father is an absconder."

