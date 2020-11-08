Defeated Leaders Flag Bearers Of Political Hypocrisy Meet Again Today: Shibli
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Sunday that the defeated leaders who were flag bearers of political hypocrisy will have a gathering today.
In a tweet, he said that they would give justifications for their defeat and disgrace.
He said that instead of showing remorse, those who plundered public resources were showing their shamelessness.