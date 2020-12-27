UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Defeatist Mentality Unleashing Hybrid War In Country: Ashrafi

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 06:20 PM

Defeatist mentality unleashing hybrid war in country: Ashrafi

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Representative to Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has said that the defeatist mentality had unleashed a hybrid war to create uncertainty, chaos and confusion in the country.

For the purpose, divergent forces have been brought together under the platform of PDM, he said while addressing a news conference here at the circuit house on Sunday. He said that Pakistan is striking a strategic balance in the region and making substantial development on economic front. He said that anti-Pakistan forces were using our religious and political clout to fulfill their nefarious designs. He said that allies of Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman utilised their cronies during their tenure to recognise Israel and, in this connection, a delegation was also sent to Israel. He said that the Maulana, instead of exposing them, was criticising the PTI government. He said that the government would never even think of establishing relationship with Israel until realisation a permanent solution to Palestine.

He paid tribute to Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that he pleaded principled stance on the Palestine issue at international level. He said that Palestinian President Mehmood Abbas, in his letter, thanked people and the government of Pakistan for making bold and courageous stance on the issue of Palestine.

He said that the PM had also raised the issue of sanctity of the Holy Prophet (Peace be Upon Him) at United Nations. He said that the government had also protected the legitimate interests of religious seminaries.

Ashrafi said that Maulana Fazl's decision to expel some senior JUI-F members from the party exposed his 'undemocratic' behaviour. Their only fault was to ask their leader for returning to the right path, he added. He termed PDM an alliance of anti-Pakistan forces as some of the parties had hatched conspiracies against national institutions. He criticised the PDM for creating chaotic situation in the country and said that if any party or alliance tried to launch long march or sit-in, the people of Pakistan would foil their designs.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister United Nations Israel Palestine Long March Alliance Middle East Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

1,600 sick cases received treatment assistance thr ..

11 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi marks tourism milestones in Chinese mark ..

26 minutes ago

Sharjah Police organises Innovation Lab event with ..

26 minutes ago

SDHR holds online judicial seizure provisions prog ..

56 minutes ago

ADGM Completes 2020 with notable achievements, gro ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Customs gets GInI Innovation Lab Accreditati ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.