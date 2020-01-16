Defective spare parts massively used in country made vehicles

The massive use of defective and faulty spare parts in Pakistani made vehicles have put the people life at stake

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th January, 2020) The massive use of defective and faulty spare parts in Pakistani made vehicles have put the people life at stake.The inner sources have revealed that the prices of local base made vehicles are touching the sky height on one check it.Sources stated that decisions take owing to the pressure of then federal minister for finance Asad Umar had only filled the pockets of auto manufacturer with extra money and on the other hand quality of these vehicles are zero.According to detail, the rates of Pakistani manufactured vehicles are on raise and more dangerously massive use of defective and faulty spare parts are being used in these vehicles.

The weight of Pakistan made vehicles is also very less and owing to less weight these vehicles go out of control on one hundred kilometer per hour speed.It is worth mentioned here that the manufacturing standard of country made vehicles isn't up the international standard.The common people of the country are facing both financial and human loss owing to the favored policy of Federal board of Revenue (FBR).

It is essential that Prime Minister Imran Khan must take right step to address this issue.