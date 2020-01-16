UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Defective Spare Parts Massively Used In Country Made Vehicles

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 09:34 PM

Defective spare parts massively used in country made vehicles

The massive use of defective and faulty spare parts in Pakistani made vehicles have put the people life at stake

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th January, 2020) The massive use of defective and faulty spare parts in Pakistani made vehicles have put the people life at stake.The inner sources have revealed that the prices of local base made vehicles are touching the sky height on one check it.Sources stated that decisions take owing to the pressure of then federal minister for finance Asad Umar had only filled the pockets of auto manufacturer with extra money and on the other hand quality of these vehicles are zero.According to detail, the rates of Pakistani manufactured vehicles are on raise and more dangerously massive use of defective and faulty spare parts are being used in these vehicles.

The weight of Pakistan made vehicles is also very less and owing to less weight these vehicles go out of control on one hundred kilometer per hour speed.It is worth mentioned here that the manufacturing standard of country made vehicles isn't up the international standard.The common people of the country are facing both financial and human loss owing to the favored policy of Federal board of Revenue (FBR).

It is essential that Prime Minister Imran Khan must take right step to address this issue.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Asad Umar Vehicles Money FBR Weight

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler reviews SCI’s humanitarian activit ..

51 minutes ago

Iranian Parliament to Discuss 4 Anti-US Motions at ..

1 minute ago

Trump Admin. Broke Law by Blocking Ukraine Funds - ..

1 minute ago

Putin: European Court of Human Rights Sometimes Ta ..

1 minute ago

Russian Accounts Chamber Head Kudrin Says Was Not ..

2 minutes ago

City Traffic Police Peshawar organizes awareness s ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.