Defence accident: Court dismisses bail plea of underage driver

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) A sessions court on Monday dismissed the post-arrest bail petition of Afnan, an underage driver involved in a tragic car accident that claimed the lives of six family members in Defence, for being withdrawn.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Shahid Mehmood conducted the proceedings on the bail plea of the accused. The complainant along with his counsel appeared before the court. The counsel argued that Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) sections had been added to the case, and the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) placed the accused in police custody. He pleaded with the court to dispose of the bail plea as it falls in the ATC's jurisdiction now.

At this stage, the counsel expressed the intention to withdraw the bail petition in light of the ATA sections added to the case.

Consequently, the court dismissed the bail petition upon withdrawal.

Simultaneously, an ATC granted pre-arrest interim bail until November 27 to Shafqat Ali, Afnan's father, who is the owner of the vehicle involved.

The court mandated surety bonds of Rs 100,000 and instructed Shafqat Ali to cooperate with investigations.

The Defence C police had registered a case against Afnan for the tragic collision. The accused crashed his speeding car into another vehicle which killed six members of a family in DHA Phase 7, a few days ago.