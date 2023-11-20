Open Menu

Defence Accident: Court Dismisses Bail Plea Of Underage Driver

Sumaira FH Published November 20, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Defence accident: Court dismisses bail plea of underage driver

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) A sessions court on Monday dismissed the post-arrest bail petition of Afnan, an underage driver involved in a tragic car accident that claimed the lives of six family members in Defence, for being withdrawn.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Shahid Mehmood conducted the proceedings on the bail plea of the accused. The complainant along with his counsel appeared before the court. The counsel argued that Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) sections had been added to the case, and the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) placed the accused in police custody. He pleaded with the court to dispose of the bail plea as it falls in the ATC's jurisdiction now.

At this stage, the counsel expressed the intention to withdraw the bail petition in light of the ATA sections added to the case.

Consequently, the court dismissed the bail petition upon withdrawal.

Simultaneously, an ATC granted pre-arrest interim bail until November 27 to Shafqat Ali, Afnan's father, who is the owner of the vehicle involved.

The court mandated surety bonds of Rs 100,000 and instructed Shafqat Ali to cooperate with investigations.

The Defence C police had registered a case against Afnan for the tragic collision. The accused crashed his speeding car into another vehicle which killed six members of a family in DHA Phase 7, a few days ago.

Related Topics

Accident Police Driver Vehicle Car November Family Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan can't afford any kind of political and so ..

Pakistan can't afford any kind of political and social extremism. Khawaja Ramee ..

2 hours ago
 Chief Secretary Punjab inaugurates e-Procurement S ..

Chief Secretary Punjab inaugurates e-Procurement System

2 hours ago
 Wahab Riaz announces 18-member Test squad for Aust ..

Wahab Riaz announces 18-member Test squad for Australia tour

2 hours ago
 Lahore becomes second most polluted city globally ..

Lahore becomes second most polluted city globally after New Dehli

2 hours ago
 Caretaker PM launches Zainab Alert, Response & Rec ..

Caretaker PM launches Zainab Alert, Response & Recovery App

3 hours ago
 Court allows Nawaz Sharif to record statement in T ..

Court allows Nawaz Sharif to record statement in Thoshakhana case

4 hours ago
Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi challenges SJC’s ..

Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi challenges SJC’s proceedings before SC

4 hours ago
 Unleash Your Story: Win a Trip to Dubai with Infin ..

Unleash Your Story: Win a Trip to Dubai with Infinix's #CaptureYourOwnStory TikT ..

5 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Achieves Remarkable 13% Growth in Tr ..

Dubai Customs Achieves Remarkable 13% Growth in Transactions, Totaling 21.6 Mill ..

5 hours ago
 World Children Day being observed today amid killi ..

World Children Day being observed today amid killings of thousands in Gaza

6 hours ago
 Modi's ungracious trophy presentation causes stir ..

Modi's ungracious trophy presentation causes stir after World Cup final loss

6 hours ago
 LHC to take up Khadija Shah’s plea challenging d ..

LHC to take up Khadija Shah’s plea challenging detention orders

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan