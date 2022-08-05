Defence analyst call upon India to reverse its illegal, unilateral action of Aug 5

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Defense analyst Abdullah Gul on Friday called upon the Indian government to reverse its unilateral and illegal action of August 5, 2019 by restoring special constitutional status of the state of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

"India has been exposed in last three years since its unilateral and illegal move of abrogating article 370 and 35-A," said Gul in a statement in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal.

He said after August 5 the situation in IlOJK has completely changed, the international media that never speak regarding Indian atrocities in Kashmir valley before has been highlighting Indian brutal policies and grave human rights violations in IIOJK.

He said the world is keeping mum on the Kashmir issue as India claims itself as a strategic ally of the United States. India was exposed in front of the United Nations and world's human rights organizations after the UN representatives highlighted Indian cruel policies on innocent Kashmiris, he added.

"I would like to appreciate the role of social media activities across the globe in favor of Kashmiris.

After that the world forums started discussion on the Kashmir issue," he remarked.

He lauded the role of Pakistani government for effectively highlighting the Kashmir issue on all international forums and wanted a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions.

He noted that India has violated international norms and UN charter as well. Kashmiris were always wanted to be the part of Pakistan before its partition and 26 days before the partition, the genuine representatives of Kashmiris unanimously passed the resolution of Kashmir's Accession to Pakistan during a meeting of All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference at the residence of Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan in Srinagar.

The Kashmiris never accepted Indian occupation and continued their freedom struggle since then.

"We are hopeful that sooner or later the Kashmiris will get for which they have been striving for decades. The criminal silence of the international community over the Kashmir issue may lead to a nuclear war between two nuclear powers," said the defence analyst.