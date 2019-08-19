Analyst on Monday has lauded the PTI led government's one-year performance and said that government's successful and effective foreign policy has strengthened Pakistan's position on international front

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Analyst on Monday has lauded the PTI led government's one-year performance and said that government's successful and effective foreign policy has strengthened Pakistan's position on international front.

Talking to Radio Pakistan, Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Shahid Latif said that PTI government have done a lot of work to promote peace in the region.

He said, Pakistan has endorsed every initiative taken for Afghan reconciliation process. "We have successfully made the United States realize that Pakistan's support is imperative for Afghan peace process and India has no serious connections with Afghan peace process", he added.

He further said, "We have organized meaning full talks between the US and Taliban. Islamabad is committed to facilitating Afghan reconciliation process. It is Pakistan's diplomatic victory that international community has endorsed Pakistan's stance for regional peace. The US has acknowledged Pakistan's efforts for regional peace".

On Kashmir issue he said, "Pakistan is pursuing an effective strategy to raise Kashmir cause and followed aggressive diplomacy to sensitize the world about the matter. It is outcome of Pakistan's efforts that world powers have finally taken notice of Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir".