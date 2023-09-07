Defence and Martyrs Day commemorated in Ankara

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Pakistan's Defence and Martyrs Day was commemorated in Ankara with enthusiasm and patriotism, paying tribute and homage to the indomitable courage of the armed forces and martyrs who sacrificed their lives in successfully defending the motherland.

The event was organized by the embassy of Pakistan in Turkiye and was attended by Turkish Minister of Trade Prof. Dr Omer Bolat who graced the occasion as chief guest and Commander Turkish General Staff (TGS) General Metin Gurak as guest of honour, a message received from the embassy said on Thursday.

Highlighting the significance of September 6, at Defence Day reception hosted at Pakistan House, Ankara, ambassador Dr. Yousaf Junaid said that the 16-day war, left a lesson that peace-loving, brave and self-respecting nations, determined to sacrifice lives for their country could not be defeated by force and belligerence.

"Over the last 76 years, three major wars, several skirmishes and numerous rounds of unprovoked clashes have been imposed on Pakistan. India continues its illegal and immoral military occupation of Jammu and Kashmir and denies the right of self-determination to Kashmiris against every norm of international law and the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council", the ambassador added.

Ambassador Junaid reiterated that Pakistan is committed to regional peace and security and has contributed significantly in global campaigns against terrorism and peace-keeping missions all over the world.

The ambassador stated that Pakistan believes in constructive engagement, resolving issues through dialogue and peaceful co-existence and thanked the Turkish nation for standing with Pakistan and Pakistani people through thick and thin.

In his remarks, Turkish Minister of Trade Prof. Dr Omer Bolat appreciated exemplary and historic bilateral relations, in particular flourishing defence ties and excellent cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries.

He underscored that strategic and comprehensive Pakistan Turkiye bilateral relations are an important factor towards promoting peace and stability in the region and beyond.

While highlighting the strategic Pakistan Turkiye partnership, Commander Turkish General Staff (TGS), General Metin Gurak paid tribute to the sacrifices of the martyrs and valour of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

The nation commemorates Defence Day on 6th September each year to honour the sacrifices of Pakistan's valiant armed forces, the professionalism, dedication and devotion with which they have served the nation. The 1965 war stands out in Pakistani history as a symbol of unwavering national resolve, courage, strong will and unmatched spirit of sacrifice.

High ranking Turkish civil and military officials, ambassadors, members of the diplomatic corps, defence & military Attaches, media persons and members of Pakistani community also attended the reception.