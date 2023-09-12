Defence and Martyrs' Day observed in Pakistan Embassy, Beijing

Pakistan Defence Day and Martyrs' Day were observed in the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing here on Tuesday to pay homage to martyrs of the 1965 war as well as to those brave souls who rendered ultimate sacrifice in the defense of Pakistan

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :Pakistan Defence Day and Martyrs' Day were observed in the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing here on Tuesday to pay homage to martyrs of the 1965 war as well as to those brave souls who rendered ultimate sacrifice in the defense of Pakistan.

The ceremony began as national anthems of Pakistan and China were played.

Chief of Staff of the People's Liberation Army Navy, China, Vice Admiral Hu Zhongming graced the occasion as chief guest, along with Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque, and Defence and Army Attach� Brig. Ghulam Mustafa sliced the cake to mark the day.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Moin ul Haque said, the Defence Day is commemorated as a tribute to our brave soldiers who never hesitate in even laying down their lives for defending our beloved homeland.

Around 58 years ago, Pakistan faced unprovoked aggression in the darkness of the night, which was a blatant violation of international law and was against the norms of inter-state relations.

In the face of overwhelming odds, the Pakistan Armed Forces, with the support and unyielding spirit of our people, defended our sovereignty and homeland. With its blood and sweat, the Pakistani nation wrote a new chapter of courage and conviction, he added.

Ambassador Haque also highlighted Pakistan's sacrifices in its resolve to fight the menace of terrorism and extremism.

Underlining friendliness and goodwill as the key features of Pakistan's foreign policy, the Ambassador highlighted Pakistan's support for the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and its contributions to UN peacekeeping missions.

He also reiterated Pakistan's firm support for the right to self-determination of the people of Kashmir as enshrined in various UNSC resolutions and thanked China for its principled stand on the same.

The Ambassador also spoke at length about the strength of the China-Pakistan friendship that had withstood the vicissitudes and vagaries of time for over 72 years.

He also underscored the high degree of strategic trust and close cooperation developed between the two armed forces through joint defense projects, training, and exercises, and stated that flagship projects like JF-17 Thunder aircraft, VT-4 tanks, naval frigates, and submarines had become the symbol of this close friendship.

He also highlighted the generous assistance by the PLA to Pakistan during the pandemic and recent floods in Pakistan.

In the end, the Ambassador reiterated Pakistan's commitment to peace and peaceful co-existence.

In his remarks, Defence Attache Brig. Ghulam Mustafa said that Defence Day is a momentous day in the history of the Pakistani nation when valiant sons of soil laid their lives to defend the motherland against belligerent attacks by the enemy.

On this day, September 6, 1965, our armed forces and the entire Pakistani nation displayed extraordinary courage and spirit in thwarting the evil design of the enemy.

Pakistan's armed forces have given unprecedented sacrifices in its war against terrorism, ensuring peace and security in the country and the region, he added.

He also thanked the Chinese PLA for its support towards the Pakistan Armed Forces and contributions to our special and strategic military-to-military relationship.

National songs were played while documentaries on Pakistan were shown during the well-attended event.

The event was attended by senior Chinese civil and military officials, members of the diplomatic corps, Defense Attaches, media, members of the Pakistani community, and officers of the Embassy.