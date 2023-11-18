Defence car accident accused handed over to police on 5-day physical remand

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) In the case of the death of six people in Defence car accident, the anti-terrorism court of Lahore handed over the accused Afnan to the police on a 5-day physical remand.

Judge Abhar Gul of the Anti-Terrorism Court heard the request of the police. During the hearing, the accused Afnan was brought before the court.

The lawyer of the accused told the court that the accused was underage and media trial was being conducted, terrorism provisions should be removed from the case.

Police said that provisions of terrorism have been added in the case. A medical test would be required to determine the age of the accused. Investigation was required on various aspects; the court should give physical remand.

On the complaint of the lawyer of the accused, the court told the investigating officer that the accused should not be harassed, the investigation should be on merit.

In a conversation with the media, the plaintiff Rafaqat said that the punishment should be given to the accused as per the law.