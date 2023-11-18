Open Menu

Defence Car Accident Accused Handed Over To Police On 5-day Physical Remand

Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2023 | 09:50 PM

Defence car accident accused handed over to police on 5-day physical remand

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) In the case of the death of six people in Defence car accident, the anti-terrorism court of Lahore handed over the accused Afnan to the police on a 5-day physical remand.

Judge Abhar Gul of the Anti-Terrorism Court heard the request of the police. During the hearing, the accused Afnan was brought before the court.

The lawyer of the accused told the court that the accused was underage and media trial was being conducted, terrorism provisions should be removed from the case.

Police said that provisions of terrorism have been added in the case. A medical test would be required to determine the age of the accused. Investigation was required on various aspects; the court should give physical remand.

On the complaint of the lawyer of the accused, the court told the investigating officer that the accused should not be harassed, the investigation should be on merit.

In a conversation with the media, the plaintiff Rafaqat said that the punishment should be given to the accused as per the law.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Accident Police Car Media From Merit Packaging Limited Court

Recent Stories

The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Avai ..

The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Available for Sale in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

5 hours ago
 Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welf ..

Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welfare

5 hours ago
 FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

6 hours ago
 Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to cel ..

Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to celebrate your cherishable Suzuki ..

7 hours ago
 Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pa ..

Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pakistan’s junior cricket team ..

8 hours ago
Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deat ..

Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deaths in Gaza

8 hours ago
 NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashian ..

NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashiana Housing Scheme case

9 hours ago
 Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit ..

Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit districts

11 hours ago
 Caretaker Govt to ensure free, fair elections: PM ..

Caretaker Govt to ensure free, fair elections: PM Kakar

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2023

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2023

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan