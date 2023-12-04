Open Menu

Defence Car Accident: ATC Extends Interim Bail Of Accused's Father

Faizan Hashmi Published December 04, 2023 | 11:22 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday extended the pre-arrest interim bail of Shafqat Awan, father of underage driver Afnan involved in a fatal car collision claiming six lives, until December 8

Shafqat Awan, accompanied by his counsel, appeared before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan on expiry of his interim bail.

Shafqat Awan, accompanied by his counsel, appeared before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan on expiry of his interim bail.

In response to a court query, the investigation officer stated that investigations had been completed and the accused was found guilty as he himself handed over the car keys to his son. The officer also sought permission to arrest the accused from the court during the proceedings.

However, the defence counsel opposed the plea and sought time to study the case file.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings till December 8 and sought arguments on the next date of hearing.

Shafqat Awan had approached the court for bail as he was owner of the car which was being used by his son at the time of accident.

The Defence C police had registered a case against Afnan, accusing him of crashing his high-speed car into another vehicle, resulting in the tragic deaths of six family members in DHA Phase 7.

