Defence Car Accident: ATC Extends Physical Remand Of Accused For 5-day

Sumaira FH Published November 23, 2023 | 08:06 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday extended physical remand of underage driver Afnan, involved in a case of killing six members of a family in a car accident in Defence, for another 5 days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday extended physical remand of underage driver Afnan, involved in a case of killing six members of a family in a car accident in Defence, for another 5 days.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the proceedings, wherein the police produced accused Afnan on expiry of his physical remand.

The investigation officer requested the court to extend the physical remand, adding that a medical test was required to determine the age of the accused.

However, the defence counsel opposed the remand plea and submitted that the case did not attract sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act and he had objection to the first physical remand as well. He pleaded with the court to send the accused to jail on judicial remand.

At this, the complainant's counsel submitted that the accused had not challenged his physical remand before the high court, adding that the counsel for the accused had withdrawn a petition for protection against sections of the murder.

Subsequently, the court, after hearing arguments of the parties, extended the physical remand for another 5 days and directed the police to produce the accused on expiry of his remand term. The court also sought a report from the investigation officer on the next date of hearing.

It is pertinent to mention that accused Afnan crashed his speeding car into another car which killed six members of a family in DHA Phase 7, a few days ago. The Defence C police had registered a case against Afnan.

