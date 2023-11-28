Defence car accident: ATC extends physical remand of accused for 4-day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday granted a four-day extension to the physical remand of Afnan, an underage driver involved in a car accident that resulted in the tragic death of six family members in Defence.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the proceedings, during which the police presented Afnan on expiry of his physical remand.

The investigation officer informed the court that a test had been conducted to ascertain Afnan's age, but the report was awaited, requesting for a 14-day extension of the physical remand.

In response to a court query about the necessity of the extension, the officer emphasized Afnan's inconsistent statements, advocating for a polygraphic test to uncover possible lies.

Despite objections from the accused's counsel, who contested the addition of Anti-Terrorism Act sections and the extension of physical remand, the court pointed out that challenging these decisions in the high court was essential if deemed incorrect. Stressing the need for a comprehensive investigation, the court approved a four-day extension of the accused's physical remand, with a directive to produce him on December 2.

Defence C police had registered a case against Afnan which revolves around charges of recklessly crashing his high-speed car into another vehicle, resulting in the tragic loss of six lives in DHA Phase 7.