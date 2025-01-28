Defence Car Accident: ATC Reserves Verdict On Plea For Removal Of ATA Sections
Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2025 | 09:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday reserved its verdict on an application filed by underage driver Afnan and other accused involved in a car accident that resulted in the tragic death of six family members in Defence area, seeking the removal of sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) from the case.
The court reserved the verdict after hearing arguments from both parties on the application and indicated that it would announce the decision on February 7.
ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill conducted the proceedings of the case, during which the main accused, Afnan, and his father, Shafqat Awan, appeared and marked their attendance.
During the proceedings, the counsel for the accused argued that the police had wrongfully applied ATA sections to the case, as the circumstances did not justify their inclusion.
He requested the court to remove the ATA sections and transfer the case to a sessions court for further hearing.
The Defence C police had registered the case based on a complaint filed by Rafaqat Ali, who lost his wife, Rukhsana Bibi (45); son, Husnain (25); daughter-in-law, Ayesha (23); son-in-law, Sajjad (30); four-month-old grandson, Huzaifa; and granddaughter, Anaya (4), in the tragic accident.
In addition to Afnan, the accused include his father, Shafqat Awan, and his friends Ali Abdullah, Muhammad Saad, and Muhammad Ibrahim. They were charged with multiple offenses in the police challan. The investigation report alleged that Afnan and his friends first harassed female passengers before colliding with their car. Shafqat, a real estate dealer, was accused of allowing his underage son to drive illegally.
