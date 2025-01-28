Open Menu

Defence Car Accident: ATC Reserves Verdict On Plea For Removal Of ATA Sections

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2025 | 09:20 PM

Defence car accident: ATC reserves verdict on plea for removal of ATA sections

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday reserved its verdict on an application filed by underage driver Afnan and other accused involved in a car accident that resulted in the tragic death of six family members in Defence area, seeking the removal of sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) from the case.

The court reserved the verdict after hearing arguments from both parties on the application and indicated that it would announce the decision on February 7.

ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill conducted the proceedings of the case, during which the main accused, Afnan, and his father, Shafqat Awan, appeared and marked their attendance.

During the proceedings, the counsel for the accused argued that the police had wrongfully applied ATA sections to the case, as the circumstances did not justify their inclusion.

He requested the court to remove the ATA sections and transfer the case to a sessions court for further hearing.

The Defence C police had registered the case based on a complaint filed by Rafaqat Ali, who lost his wife, Rukhsana Bibi (45); son, Husnain (25); daughter-in-law, Ayesha (23); son-in-law, Sajjad (30); four-month-old grandson, Huzaifa; and granddaughter, Anaya (4), in the tragic accident.

In addition to Afnan, the accused include his father, Shafqat Awan, and his friends Ali Abdullah, Muhammad Saad, and Muhammad Ibrahim. They were charged with multiple offenses in the police challan. The investigation report alleged that Afnan and his friends first harassed female passengers before colliding with their car. Shafqat, a real estate dealer, was accused of allowing his underage son to drive illegally.

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony a ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony at MBRSG

1 hour ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Amazon Presiden ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Amazon President and CEO

2 hours ago
 DP World extends partnership with DUBAI GAMES unti ..

DP World extends partnership with DUBAI GAMES until 2028

2 hours ago
 Digital School hosts experts, education leaders to ..

Digital School hosts experts, education leaders to shape future of digital learn ..

3 hours ago
 MoHAP showcases achievements of Hayat organ donati ..

MoHAP showcases achievements of Hayat organ donation programme at Arab Health

3 hours ago
 RAK airport reports 28% increase in passenger numb ..

RAK airport reports 28% increase in passenger numbers in 2024

3 hours ago
From Vision to Reality: How vivo and ZEISS Redefin ..

From Vision to Reality: How vivo and ZEISS Redefined Mobile Imaging Together

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs first Defence Council m ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs first Defence Council meeting of 2025

3 hours ago
 Dubai Cares concludes year of remarkable impact re ..

Dubai Cares concludes year of remarkable impact regionally, globally

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting

4 hours ago
 MoHAP launches 'Let’s Podcast' at Arab Health

MoHAP launches 'Let’s Podcast' at Arab Health

4 hours ago
 PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's M ..

PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's Media & Advertising Landscape

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan