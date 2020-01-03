UrduPoint.com
Defence Committee Approves Three Bills For Regularization Of Service Chiefs

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 05:38 PM

The committee approved three bills about regularization of three service chiefs including army chief, Navy Chief and Air Force chief.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 3rd,2020) The National Assembly and Senate’s Joint Standing Committee on Defence approved three bills regarding amendments to Army Act, the Navy Act and the Air Force Act, the reports said here on Friday afternoon.

The Committee approved unanimously the three bills on appointment and tenure of services chiefs. According to the details, all the three bills would be presented before the National assembly on Saturday (tomorrow).

Talking to the reports, PTI Senator Azam Swati said that the bills have unanimously been approved by the Committee on Defence and would be presented for approval before the National Assembly on Saturday (tomorrow).

Earlier in the day, Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak presented Pakistan Army (Amendment) 2020 in the National Assembly—for extension in tenure of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Two other bills regarding regularization of appointment and services of chiefs of Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Air Force were also presented by Pervez Khattak.

PML-N and PPP backed the PTI for amendment in the Army Act and the Constitution. PML-N leader Khwaja Asif denied the rumors about receiving a letter from his party leadership on the matter. “I didn’t receive any [letter] from Mian Sahib,” said Khwaja Asif while responding to a reporter’s question that whether he received any letter from Mian Nawaz Sharif,”.

