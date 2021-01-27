Defence completes cross examination with witness

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :The defence lawyer on Wednesday completed cross examination with NAB's investigation officer Nadir Khan in a graft reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar and others.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the graft reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The co-accused including Mansoor Raza and Naeem Mehmood appeared before the court.

At the outset of hearing, the defence lawyer Qazi Misbal conducted cross examination with NAB IO Nadir Khan. After this, the court adjourned hearing till next date.