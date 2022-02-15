Defence counsels cross-examine investigation officer in couple harassment case

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Counsels for the two accused in the couple harassment case cross-examined the Investigation Officer Inspector Shafqat Mehmood during hearing of the case in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Atta Rabbani on Tuesday.

During the cross-examination, the Investigation Officer told the court that the provisions for extortion and robbery along with the nomination of both the accused, Farhan Shaheen and Umar Bilal were made in the supplementary challan when the victims named them in their statement, and they were identified in the identity parade.

The Investigation Officer also admitted that neither accused Farhan was seen in the video, nor did he make the video. The Investigation Officer has accepted that Farhan had no role in making the video go viral on the internet.

Inspector Shafqat also said the victims did not clear whether Farhan was involved in theft or abuse.

The counsel for Umar Bilal Marwat asked the Investigation Officer several questions about the extortion amount of Rs.

10 million attributed to his client. However, the Investigation Officer Shafqat expressed ignorance about the date, time and year of the act of extortion.

The Investigation Officer was also ignorant that where and to whom the victims had been paying the extortion money. He said, while responding to the questions of the defence counsel, he did not know what was the piece of information or any kind of data which had been used by the accused for blackmailing the victim couple.

The court also ordered to open a sealed envelope on the request of the defence counsel to check the serial numbers on the Currency notes of the extortion money, and found that they did not match the serial numbers mentioned on the recovery memo.

After the conclusion of the cross-examination, the court adjourned the hearing till February 22.