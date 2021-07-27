Defence cross examines witness in LNG reference against Abbasi

The defence lawyer in LNG reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday concluded his cross examination with a prosecution witness before an accountability court Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :The defence lawyer in LNG reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday concluded his cross examination with a prosecution witness before an accountability court Islamabad.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Accused Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, NAB Prosecutor Usman Masood, defence lawyers Barrister Zafarullah, Barrister Qasim Abbasi, Dr Yasir, Imran Shafiq, Fawzi Zafar and NAB witnesses Fasihuddin Fawad and Rizwan Mehdi appeared before the court.

The court allowed Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to leave after registering his attendance.

Then accused Saeed Ahmed's counsel Imran Shafiq cross-examined witness Fasihuddin during which the counsel inquired under which law, the report submitted to the court on profit and loss, was prepared? The witness answered, not the report but it was a summary prepared under the requirements.

The lawyer said that the report or documents on the basis of which the summary was prepared were not presented in court.

He said that the financial position was the balance sheet indeed not the profit and loss. The witness said that the summary was prepared by the staff themselves.

After a recession, the court recorded the statement of another witness Rizwan Mehdi and directed him to ensure his attendance on next hearing for cross examination.

The court summoned the next witness Farhan Omar to record the statement and adjourned the hearing till August 17.