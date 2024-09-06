FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Commissioner Silwat Saeed has said the Indo-Pak war of September 6, 1965 is a glorious chapter of bravery of Pakistani armed forces of Pakistan.

In her message on Friday, she said "our soldiers, fully dedicated to the defence of the motherland, foiled nefarious designs of the enemy".

She said that there was no example of bravery in the international history which Pak armed forces demonstrated while defending the motherland. She said "families of the martyrs were very respectful to all of us".

The commissioner said that the martyrs who laid down their precious lives for the defence of the motherland are our pride, honor and glory, adding that today the entire nation is expressing complete solidarity with the martyrs and their families.