Defence Day - A Glorious Chapter Of Bravery Of Pakistan's Armed Forces
Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2024 | 07:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Commissioner Silwat Saeed has said the Indo-Pak war of September 6, 1965 is a glorious chapter of bravery of Pakistani armed forces of Pakistan.
In her message on Friday, she said "our soldiers, fully dedicated to the defence of the motherland, foiled nefarious designs of the enemy".
She said that there was no example of bravery in the international history which Pak armed forces demonstrated while defending the motherland. She said "families of the martyrs were very respectful to all of us".
The commissioner said that the martyrs who laid down their precious lives for the defence of the motherland are our pride, honor and glory, adding that today the entire nation is expressing complete solidarity with the martyrs and their families.
Recent Stories
Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore
Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today
PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister
Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan
Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup
Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..
Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today
SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid
LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Interlocking system at Lahore-Okara track ensures train operation on approved speed3 minutes ago
-
CM's Kisan Card distribution process begins in Lodhran district3 minutes ago
-
Series of public hearings continues across LESCO region3 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 425 power pilferers in 24 hours3 minutes ago
-
ISSI commemorates Defence Day12 minutes ago
-
Shaza Fatima urges national unity against terrorism12 minutes ago
-
Dolphin Force to use Google maps for rapid response: CPO13 minutes ago
-
Defence minister visits residence of martyred Major in Quetta13 minutes ago
-
IGP presents foreign scholarship cheques to children of 4 police martyrs, 1 constable13 minutes ago
-
18-kanal state land retrieved13 minutes ago
-
CTO warns of strict legal action against smoke-emitting vehicles23 minutes ago
-
Best efforts being made for welfare of kids: Sara Ahmed23 minutes ago