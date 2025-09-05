Defence Day A Renewal Of Pledge To Safeguard Pakistan's Sovereignty: Shafqat Shah
September 05, 2025
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Prominent political and social leader, Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah, has emphasized that Defence Day is not just a tribute to the martyrs but also a renewal of the pledge to safeguard the sovereignty and integrity of Pakistan.
In a statement on the occasion of Defence Day, Shah congratulated the nation and highlighted the significance of September 06, a day that marks the bravery and sacrifice of the armed forces in defending the country's borders against a larger enemy.
In his statement on Friday, he paid tribute to the young soldiers and martyrs of the Pakistan Army, who laid down their lives to protect the motherland. He recalled the recent attempt by the enemy to aggression in May, which was met with a strong and befitting response by the armed forces, backed by the full support of the people.
Syed Shafqat Ali Shah emphasized that unity, courage, and patriotism are the key factors that have enabled Pakistan to stand strong in difficult times.
He reaffirmed that if the enemy dares to threaten the country's security in the future, the brave forces of Pakistan, with the backing of the nation, will give a powerful reply.
Shafqat Ali Shah paid tribute to the martyrs, saying, "Our martyrs are our pride, and their sacrifices will always inspire us to protect the homeland at any cost." He emphasized that the sacrifices of the martyrs will continue to motivate the nation to defend the country's sovereignty and integrity.
The leader's statement is a testament to the unwavering resolve of the Pakistani nation to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity. As the nation celebrates Defence Day, it reaffirms its commitment to the principles of unity, courage, and patriotism that have always defined Pakistan's struggle for survival and progress.
