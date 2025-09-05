Defence Day, a symbol of national pride and courage; Danyal Ch

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Barrister Danyal Chaudhry said that Pakistan Defence Day is a golden chapter in history that revives the memory of the courage and bravery of the nation and its armed forces.

He said that September 6 is a shining symbol of unwavering resolve, patriotism, and great sacrifice, marking the day when the nation and Pakistan’s armed forces thwarted the sinister designs of the enemy.

Talking to APP, Danyal said that 'Operation Bunyanum Marsoos' proved to the world that the Pakistan Army is an invincible wall on every front. This success is the result of the Pakistan Army’s coordinated strategy and in particular, the exceptional leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, which has infused new energy and courage in the entire nation.

He added that Pakistani soldiers established a glorious tradition of bravery against Indian aggression, forcing the enemy to retreat within hours.

"This battle was not only a military triumph but also an ideological affirmation of the two-nation theory, which is the foundation of Pakistan’s creation", he said.

The parliamentarian said that the Pakistan Army has always achieved success on every front and continues to steadfastly defend the country against all challenges, including terrorism.

He described the unity of the people and the armed forces on September 6, 1965, as the true strength of Pakistan’s defense and paid glowing tribute to the military and civilian martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the homeland.

"The sacrifices of the martyrs are a matter of national pride and a sacred trust", he added.

Danyal Chaudhry also commended the services of the Pakistan Armed Forces and other institutions during the recent flood situation, noting that they fulfilled their national duty by saving thousands of precious lives.