UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Defence Day, A Symbol Of Unmatched Sacrifices Of Pak Forces: Hafiz Mumtaz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 02:38 PM

Defence Day, a symbol of unmatched sacrifices of Pak forces: Hafiz Mumtaz

Punjab Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control, Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed Friday said that the Defence Day stands out in the history of Pakistan as a symbol of enduring display of national unity, indomitable spirit and unmatched sacrifices by our gallant soldiers who proved to the world that the country's defence was impregnable

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control, Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed Friday said that the Defence Day stands out in the history of Pakistan as a symbol of enduring display of national unity, indomitable spirit and unmatched sacrifices by our gallant soldiers who proved to the world that the country's defence was impregnable.

In a statement issued here, he said that in 1965 war the valiant armed Forces proved that they were always ready to defend every inch of the motherland. "The valour of our armed forces and the spirit of our people presented a true picture of unity, which proved that it's not the size that matters, but what matters most is the courage, and devotion to duty".

He observed that Pakistan's brave Forces offered exemplary sacrifices in the pursuance of peace.

"Our Shuhada and Ghazi(s) are our heroes and the nation owes them gratitude and respect".

He said that Pakistani nation will never leave Kashmiri people alone in the tough times they were facing. "The hearts of Pakistanis and Kashmiris beat together and we are ready to give every sacrifice for the people of Kashmir".

He highlighted that like other parts of the country Defence Day of Pakistan will be befittingly celebrated in Sammundri on September 06. Fateha and Quran Khawani will be held for all those noble men who sacrificed with their lives to serve the nation. Besides other events a rally would be organized to mark the Defence Day,he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Punjab Ghazi September All Unity Foods Limited Defence Day

Recent Stories

FM calls for deeper cooperation between Pakistan, ..

3 minutes ago

UAE launches 2nd phase of food aid to villages in ..

11 minutes ago

Alcohol brand’s logo to be removed from Babar Az ..

13 minutes ago

Greece Locks Down Refugee Camp Near Athens Over CO ..

2 minutes ago

Chile Rescuers Find at Least 2 Dead Bodies Month A ..

2 minutes ago

Power pilferers booked in sargodha

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.