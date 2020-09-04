Defence Day, a symbol of unmatched sacrifices of Pak forces: Hafiz Mumtaz

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control, Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed Friday said that the Defence Day stands out in the history of Pakistan as a symbol of enduring display of national unity, indomitable spirit and unmatched sacrifices by our gallant soldiers who proved to the world that the country's defence was impregnable

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control, Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed Friday said that the Defence Day stands out in the history of Pakistan as a symbol of enduring display of national unity, indomitable spirit and unmatched sacrifices by our gallant soldiers who proved to the world that the country's defence was impregnable.

In a statement issued here, he said that in 1965 war the valiant armed Forces proved that they were always ready to defend every inch of the motherland. "The valour of our armed forces and the spirit of our people presented a true picture of unity, which proved that it's not the size that matters, but what matters most is the courage, and devotion to duty".

He observed that Pakistan's brave Forces offered exemplary sacrifices in the pursuance of peace.

"Our Shuhada and Ghazi(s) are our heroes and the nation owes them gratitude and respect".

He said that Pakistani nation will never leave Kashmiri people alone in the tough times they were facing. "The hearts of Pakistanis and Kashmiris beat together and we are ready to give every sacrifice for the people of Kashmir".

He highlighted that like other parts of the country Defence Day of Pakistan will be befittingly celebrated in Sammundri on September 06. Fateha and Quran Khawani will be held for all those noble men who sacrificed with their lives to serve the nation. Besides other events a rally would be organized to mark the Defence Day,he added.