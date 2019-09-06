UrduPoint.com
Defence Day Begins With Special Prayers And Change Of Guard Ceremony

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 02:25 PM

Defence Day begins with special prayers and change of guard ceremony

The Defence Day 2019 being also observed as the day of solidarity with the people of Kashmir Friday dawned here with special prayers for the martyrs who sacrificed their live for the motherland

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019) :The Defence Day 2019 being also observed as the day of solidarity with the people of Kashmir Friday dawned here with special prayers for the martyrs who sacrificed their live for the motherland.

Change of Guard ceremony at the mausoleum of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was one of the early highlights of the day with a contingent of cadets from Pakistan Airforce Academy,Risalpur taking over the responsibility from the cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy.

Air Vice Marshall, Hamid Rashid Randhawa was the chief guest on the occasion with 55, including five women cadets from PAF academy - Risalpur assuming their job to guard the Mazar e Quaid.

Special arrangements to commemorate the day and revive the spirit of national unity reflected by the nation 54 years ago were made at educational institutions including schools, colleges and universities besides teaching hospitals along with private as well as public sector organizations scattered across Karachi.

In compliance to the Federal government directives many of the government employees ensured special arrangements to visit the families of the martyred heroes and also to offer special prayers for them in the second half of the day.

Students had special sessions to pay homage to the martyrs as well as ghazis who over the years have bravely defended the national frontiers.

