Defence Day celebrated at Sadiq Women University

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Defence Day was observed as Kashmir Solidarity day with national enthusiasm at Government Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur.

Mrs. Farzana Zia, mother of Cap. Annus Zia and Mrs. Almas Fatima, mother of Maj. Babar Mushtaq were the guests of honour.

They shared the memorable moments of the lives of their sons when they decided to join Pak Army and the courage and support they needed from their families. Special documentary paying tribute to Pak Army and the current situation of Kashmir were also shown. A walk was organized at the end of event to express solidarity with Pak Army and Kashmiris. Large number of students, faculty members and administrative staff participated in the event.