Defence Day celebrated in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) The Defence Day of Pakistan was celebrated in Dera Ismail Khan enthusiastically with national spirit on Friday.

The main event was organized here in the Cantonment area where Station Commander Brig. Amir Hayat was the chief guest.

The other participants included Military Police Commander Brig. Abdul Raheem, Deputy Station Commander Col. Muhammad Adeel, Col. Muhammad Jamil, Deputy Commissioner Incom Tax, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi, SP Tayyab Jan, SP CTD Syed Iftekhar Shah, Peace Committee Chairman Abdul Haleem Qasuria along with other members, District education Officer (Male) Musarrat Hussain Baloch, Ditrict Health Officer Dr Syed Muhammad Mehsud and others.

On this occasion, students from different schools presented tableaus and speeches in connection with Defence Day.

The salutes were paid to martyrs in the ceremony while the special prayers were also offered for national solidarity, integrity, prosperity and peace in the country.

In the end, Station Commander Brig. Amir Hayat and Abdul Haleem Qasuria distributed prizes among the performing students and families of Martyrs.