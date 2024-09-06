Defence Day Celebrated In DI Khan
Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2024 | 05:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) The Defence Day of Pakistan was celebrated in Dera Ismail Khan enthusiastically with national spirit on Friday.
The main event was organized here in the Cantonment area where Station Commander Brig. Amir Hayat was the chief guest.
The other participants included Military Police Commander Brig. Abdul Raheem, Deputy Station Commander Col. Muhammad Adeel, Col. Muhammad Jamil, Deputy Commissioner Incom Tax, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi, SP Tayyab Jan, SP CTD Syed Iftekhar Shah, Peace Committee Chairman Abdul Haleem Qasuria along with other members, District education Officer (Male) Musarrat Hussain Baloch, Ditrict Health Officer Dr Syed Muhammad Mehsud and others.
On this occasion, students from different schools presented tableaus and speeches in connection with Defence Day.
The salutes were paid to martyrs in the ceremony while the special prayers were also offered for national solidarity, integrity, prosperity and peace in the country.
In the end, Station Commander Brig. Amir Hayat and Abdul Haleem Qasuria distributed prizes among the performing students and families of Martyrs.
Recent Stories
Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan
Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup
Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..
Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today
SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid
LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate
More Stories From Pakistan
-
15 'criminals' arrested7 minutes ago
-
Raja Pervaiz Ashraf stresses national commitment on Defence Day7 minutes ago
-
Protection of property, life of masses top priority: DPO7 minutes ago
-
Martyred police constable Shahzaib's funeral prayers offered with honors17 minutes ago
-
Police arrest four gamblers; recover Rs 22300 stake money17 minutes ago
-
Family court judges get new vehicles17 minutes ago
-
Defence Day marked in Lodhran17 minutes ago
-
District Matiari celebrates Defence Day with national fervour27 minutes ago
-
Police arrest four drug peddlers with six kg charras27 minutes ago
-
Police issue challan slips to 2568 PSVs27 minutes ago
-
PM visits IGP Islamabad to condole his mother's death27 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz visits Ch Nisar to condole his sister's demise27 minutes ago