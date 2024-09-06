Open Menu

Defence Day Celebrated In DI Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2024 | 06:20 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) The Defence Day of Pakistan was celebrated in Dera Ismail Khan enthusiastically with national spirit on Friday.

The main event was organized here in Cantonment area where Station Commander Brig. Amir Hayat was the chief guest which was also participated by Military Police Commander Brig. Abdul Raheem, Col. Muhammad Jamil, Deputy Commissioner Incom Tax, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi, SP Tayyab Jan, SP CTD Syed Iftekhar Shah, Peace Committee Chairman Abdul Haleem Qasuria along with other members, District education Officer (Male) Musarrat Hussain Baloch, Ditrict Health Officer Dr Syed Muhammad Mehsud and others.

On this occasion, students of different schools presented tableaus and speeches in connection with Defence Day.

The salutes were paid to martyrs in the ceremony while the special prayers were also offered for national solidarity, integrity, prosperity and peace in the country.

At the end, Station Commander Brig. Amir Hayat and Abdul Haleem Qasuria distributed prizes among the performing students and families of Martyrs.

Earlier, a flag hoisting ceremony was held here at Capt. Atif Shaheed Park wherein Station Commander Brig. Amir Hayat hoisted the national flag. The ceremony was attended by Peace Committee Chairman Abdul Haleem Qasuria, SP City, Tayyab Jan, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi. On this occasion, a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army saluted the national flag.

APP/akt

