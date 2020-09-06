UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Defence Day Celebrated In Hyderabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 11:10 PM

Defence Day celebrated in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :The Defence Day was celebrated here in Hyderabad like other parts of Pakistan on Sunday.

Different political parties and social organizations have taken out rallies to pay homage to martyrs of the 1965 war who laid down their lives for the sack of homeland.

Hundreds of workers of Pakistan Tehreek-i- Insaf led by Syed Kaleem Jaffery took out rally and paid rich tribute to our national heroes.

Addressing the rally, PTI leaders said Pakistan's armed forces had rendered great sacrifices to defend our frontiers and 1965 war was an example of it.

They paid tribute to all martyrs who had laid down their lives in war against terrorism.

Metro Youth, Pakhtoon Itehad, Minorities Alliance and other civil society organizations also organized rallies to celebrate Pakistan's victory in the 1965 war.

The participants of rallies while holding banners and national flags chanted slogan against Indian atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

More Stories From Pakistan

