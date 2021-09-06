Defence Day celebrated with due reverence in Chitral

Like other parts of the country, National Defence Day is also celebrated in Chitral district with due reverence and regard to the sacrifices of our security forces for protection and safety of the motherland

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country, National Defence Day is also celebrated in Chitral district with due reverence and regard to the sacrifices of our security forces for protection and safety of the motherland.

In this connection an impressive ceremony was held at headquarters of Chitral Scouts wherein Commandant Brig Muhammad Ali Zafar was chief guest.

During the ceremony, floral was laid on the memorial of martyrs and a salute was presented by a contingent of Chitral Scouts.

Later, the gathering was held at park of Chitral Scouts which was started by recitation of Holy Quran followed by singing of Hamnd and Naat by school children.

In the ceremony, message of Army Chief, Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa was also read wherein he said September 6 is a special day in history for our nation highlighting bravery and high spirit of patriotism among the soldiers of Pakistan army.

The sacrifice rendered by armed forces of Pakistan has made it clear to everyone that our country cannot be subjugated through use of force.

Army chief in his message added that Pakistan army and its people are standing side by side and no one can cast an evil eye on us.

The students of Frontier Corps Public school sprinkled rose petals on visitors for welcoming them at the ceremony.

They also presented skits, national songs and colorful programmes in connection with defence day of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Commandant Chitral Scouts thanked relatives of martyrs of 1965 war and said due to their sacrifices, the nefarious designs of our enemy are scuttled.

He said our forces are ready to render same sacrifice for the cause of safety of motherland and nation.

He said youngsters of our country in large number are eager to join armed forces for rendering sacrifices for motherland.

The ceremony was also addressed by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Hayat Shah, SP Investigation, Muhammad Khalid, Former District Nazim, Maghfirat Shah, Dr. Inayatullah Faizi and others.