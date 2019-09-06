Defence Day celebrated with national enthusiasm

Defence of Pakistan Day was observed as the day of solidarity with people of Kashmir along with traditional zeal at military installation of Quetta and other several districts of Balochistan on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Defence of Pakistan Day was observed as the day of solidarity with people of Kashmir along with traditional zeal at military installation of Quetta and other several districts of Balochistan on Friday.

The Day dawned with the recitation of Holy Quran and special prayers were offered for prosperity and stability of country and freedom of Occupied Kashmir in respective mosques.

The Recitation of Fateha and Quran Khwani was also held for the martyrs.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan participated at ceremony of 6 September which was organized by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Base Samungli as chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the Day of September 6, 1965 was an important part of our history of country in which our brave Army had competed with enemy and defeated them on same day because we should never forget the historic Day of September.

Mir Jam Kamal Khan maintained our Army has capable to fail any adventures of enemy of country and PAF had shot down two Indian aircraft inside Pakistan airspace in operation on February 27, 2019.

He said people of Balochistan stood with Kashmiri people till achieving their self-determination, saying that International Human Right Organizations should take notice of Indian atrocities on Kashmiri people and should play their role to address occupied Kashmir according to will of Kashmiri people.

He also paid glowing tribute of martyrs of security forces of Pak Army who had embraced martyrdom and laid foundation of country from their marvelous sacrifices.

Chief Minister also inspected Pak Air Force Fighter Jets and equipment after conclusion of ceremony.

Provincial Ministers, member of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) senior military officials, other departments' officials and tribal elders also attended the ceremony.