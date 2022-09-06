Defence Day celebrations held at F-7/4 girls college

Defense Day celebrations were organized at Margalla College F-7/4 Islamabad under the direction of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE).

Speaking on the occasion, College Principal Professor Saleha Jabeen said that the soldiers of Pakistan Army always remain with the people in every difficult hour.

Principal Professor Saleha Jabeen presided over the event while Madam Sabah was the special guest.

The purpose of the event was to inculcate the spirit of patriotism, unity and brotherhood among the female students.

The students presented speeches and national songs with full participation in this event.

The speakers said in the address that Pakistan Army had proved today that the defense of Pakistan is invincible.

"We will always remember the sacrifices of our military brothers" they added.

Even today, no matter the difficulties or natural calamities, the soldiers of Pakistan Army do their duty without caring for their lives.