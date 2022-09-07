Defence day celebrations held in Cadet College Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Defence Day celebrations were held in Cadet College Larkana on Tuesday, with zeal and fervor.

On this occasion, cadets delivered speeches and presented national songs to pay homage to the martyrs of 1965 War. Quiz competition about Pakistan was also held.

Speaking on the occasion, principal of Cadet College Larkana Brigadier (Retd.) Ghulam Raza Awan said that on this day in 1965 the people from all over Pakistan and representing all shades of opinion joined hands in standing behind the armed forces in thwarting aggression.

The commemoration of September 6 revives our spirits and strengthens our resolve to defend the country against all kinds of threats and to be always prepared for any sacrifice for its integrity and honor, he said.

He said that the sacrifices rendered by our heroes saved our motherland from the enemy's attack.

All-out efforts are being made to produce proud Pakistanis out of the cadets who could serve the nation and country in all walks of life, he added.

Principal, Cadet College Larkana also distributed prizes among the winners and runner-ups of the competitions.